Kellogg’s, Childs Farm, Natures Aid and Hero are to launch fmcg products featuring popular kids’ cartoon character Bluey after signing licensing deals with BBC Studios.

Childs Farm has already added a range of Bluey-branded bathtime products. The bubble bath, hair & body wash and body moisturiser all feature a ‘Bluey-berry’ scent, which is new to the brand. They have landed in Tesco, Morrisons, Boots and Amazon.

Natures Aid has also launched a Bluey range of multivitamins and supplements for kids, tailored to support bone health and immune function.

Kellogg’s Bluey Multigrain Cereal will hit shelves in May. It is high in fibre with no artificial colours or flavours.

Finally, Hero will add a range of “high-quality” non-HFSS Bluey-branded snacks in September, tipped by the manufacturer to combine “nutrition with fun”.

“These partnerships align perfectly with BBC Studios’ strategy to grow the world of Bluey,” said BBC Studios head of licensing for softlines Anita Majhu.

“As Bluey is a show for everyone – and ‘value for all’ underpins our commercial strategy as we move into the fmcg space – we are focusing on products that enhance everyday moments, from breakfast to bathtime and beyond.”

According to Paul Yocum, chief growth & marketing officer for Childs Farm owner PZ Cussons, the partnership would “delight our customers and bring long-term growth to the child category”.

Kellogg’s UK&I brand activation manager Lejla Damon said: “We are bringing the fun and adventure to breakfast with the first-ever Bluey cereal in the UK.”

“Working with BBC Studios supports a new growth era for our iconic cereal brands and the category by delivering a world-class partnership to excite our customers and consumers.”

It comes after Yeo Valley added Bluey Strawberry Fromage Frais (4x85g) in September 2024. A variety pack format (4x85g) is now available at Tesco, also including Apricot yoghurts.