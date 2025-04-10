Bebeto was chock-full of announcements at this year’s National Convenience Show, firstly unveiling its new Forest Fruits treat inspired by the rich, juicy flavours of nature’s most beloved berries.

However, also unveiled at the show was the new e-commerce platform, allowing independent retailers to register and purchase directly from the brand at trade prices. As an added incentive, those who signed up during the event received a 20% discount on their first order.

Phil Hulme, commercial director at Kervan Gida UK, said: “2024 was a phenomenal year for Bebeto. We doubled our turnover in just two years, sold over 46 million packs of sweets, introduced eight new products and significantly expanded our customer base. Our commitment to innovation, affordability, and quality has fuelled this success, making Bebeto an unmissable opportunity for UK convenience retailers.”

The new Forest Fruits deliver a burst of fruity flavour with a gooey centre wrapped in a soft, foam-backed gummy available in three flavours - Cherry, Strawberry and Raspberry. The treats are free from artificial colours and flavours, halal-certified, and available in a 10x130g hanging bag format. With a focus on delivering a multi-sensory experience, with an RRP of £1.

The new Bebeto ecommerce site will launch in May 2025.