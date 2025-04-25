Drinks supplier Suntory will be entering a duo dressed as giant Lucozade bottles at this weekend’s potentially scorching London Marathon.

The pair - Edryd Jones and John Rumble - will be running at the event in aid of charity GroceryAid, as a recognition of the financial hardship, mental health struggles and unexpected life challenges many in the industry face.

A post on the event’s donation page reads from the duo reads: “Grocery Aid provides vital emotional, financial, and practical support to those who need it most. To help raise money for this incredible cause, we’ve decided that simply running the London Marathon wasn’t quite challenging enough… so we’ll be doing it dressed as giant Lucozade bottles!”

Visit the team’s JustGiving page here.