Broadcaster Kelly Brook ran the TCS London Marathon 2025 yesterday (27 April) with husband Jeremy Parisi as Radox ambassadors, with the brand the event’s Official Bath and Shower Gel Partner for the first year.

After completing BBC’s Celebrity Race Across the World in 2024, the couple were looking for their next adventure, so turned their sights to London’s biggest challenge, the marathon.

Kelly and Jeremy joined Team Radox in late 2024 and started their training as official ambassadors in November. Brook commented on her experience, saying: “I’m so proud to have run the marathon with Radox today, it was my toughest challenge yet but as soon as I crossed the finish line it was all worth it.”

Radox announced their two-year partnership with TCS London marathon back in November last year. Radox, the UK’s number one shower and bathing brand, and aimed to support and energise participants’ tired bodies and minds, every step of their training journey.

To celebrate Radox’s first year as a partner, the brand helped energise tired minds and bodies at the Cheer Zone at Mile 22 and the Refresh Zone at Mile 23. A further 50 Radox runners completed the event.

Emily Galazka, marketing manager at Unilever, also praised Kelly and Jeremy’s achievement: “We’re thrilled for them. As a brand, we look to support those who motivate others, take on new adventures and leap into the unknown, and the pair have done exactly that.”