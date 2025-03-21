Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I (SBF GB&I) is ramping up its charity drive initiative in 2025.

Since 2020, the drinks company has donated more than 260,000 beverages to worthy causes across the UK through partnerships with indie retailers, wholesalers and foodservice teams.

The initiative has seen indie retailers donate drinks to local causes “close to their hearts”.

SBF GB&I said it would donate an additional 112 pallets - equivalent to 177,000 drinks – to more than 60 retailers and 10 OOH operators in the next few weeks.

The company would aim to ensure stock reaches these community groups in time for any upcoming spring or summer events, it added.

Some retailers have run social media posts inviting local charities and groups to comment for a chance to receive the drinks.

Julie Kaur, owner of Jules Convenience Store in Telford, said “I regularly work with my local community to help support ongoing initiatives. Partnering with SBF GB&I for stock donations is a fantastic way for us to further assist our charity partners.”

Commenting on the charity initiative, Louisa Newlove, head of sales at SBF GB&I, said: “We always strive to support our retailers in the best way we can, recognising the value they bring to the heart of their communities. We are proud to partner with them to provide stock donations for many worthy causes, which align with our company value of giving back to society.

”We hope this initiative will be beneficial and timely ahead of any spring or summer events they have planned!”