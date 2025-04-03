According to the latest figures from Co-op, the business has seen mixed results for Nisa Wholesale, which it puts down simply to a ’challenging market.’

In the new rewport, wholesale revenue is reported as down 5.5% at £1.4 billion, compared to 2023’s figure of £1.5 billion.

It also paints a grim picture of its wholesale loss, which stood at £1 million – compared to 2023, when a £14 million profit was recorded. The report said this was “due to continued wider challenging market conditions and our proactive support for partners with a significant price investment across hundreds of products.”

There was slightly better news when it came ot market share, with Nisa’s holding at 11.9%. This comes on the back of a broader sector decline in volumes, the report added.

Also of note, the role of own label products continues to be significant, with high levels of partners buying into them – 92% in fact, compared to a 2023 figure of 91%.

The news follows the announcement last week that Co-op would be rebranding Nisa Wholesale to its own wholesale division, which is to be called Co-op Wholesale.

Today’s full Co-op report can be read here.