InPost has become the third-largest agnostic logistics player in the UK, following the strategic takeover of parcel delivery company Yodel.

Under the terms of the transaction, InPost has acquired 95.5% of Judge Logistics Ltd share capital (‘JLL’), parent company of Yodel Delivery Network (‘Yodel’), with PayPoint retaining a minority stake of 4.5%.

This follows the successful acquisition of Menzies Distribution in October 2024, which gave InPost full control over its entire logistics process in the UK.

According to InPost, the acquisition will allow it to achieve its key strategic objectives including accelerated UK market share growth; wider offering for merchants; diversification and more attractive deal economics.

Rafał Brzoska, Founder, and CEO of InPost Group, commented on the acquisition: “This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in InPost’s journey to revolutionise the UK delivery market as well as the Group pan-European presence. We have just fast-forwarded 5 years of organic expansion in the UK and it is a clear reflection of our long-term commitment to this market, a market where we see enormous opportunity for growth. Our logistics model has transformed delivery in other European markets, and with this acquisition, we are now well positioned to do the same here.”

Neil Kuschel, CEO of InPost UK added: “This acquisition is a game-changer for InPost’s operations in the UK. Combining doorstep deliveries with our unrivalled locker network, we are reshaping the future of parcel delivery. We will be able to provide customers and e-commerce retailers with the reliability, flexibility, and efficiency they expect. We’re excited to deliver more for the UK.”