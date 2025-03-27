Industry charity NewstrAid has unveiled a new General Hardship Fund to provide urgent financial relief for those from the newstrade who are finding it difficult to keep up with essential household costs.

The fund offers grants of up to £250 per household, helping to ease the burden of rising bills and everyday expenses for anyone who has worked in the sale or distribution of newspapers and magazines in the UK.

Katie Babooram, Welfare Manager at NewstrAid, said: “Every day, we hear from people who are struggling just to cover basic living costs. Without vital support from charities like ours, many are at risk of falling deeper into financial hardship. Our new General Hardship Fund is designed to provide immediate assistance to those in the newstrade community who need help the most.

“With the latest Government budget announcement bringing further cuts to essential benefits, many people are now facing even greater financial strain. We hope this fund will act as a much-needed safety net for those struggling to make ends meet.”

For full details on how to apply, visit: www.newstraid.org.uk/general-hardship-fund/