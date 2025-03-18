Mother’s Day spending increased by 4.4% last year according to researchers Mintel, driven primarily by an increase in participation, with six in ten consumers now purchasing for the occasion.

Here, Robin Norton, head of category insights at Fox’s Burton’s Companies (FBC), shares his insights on how to maximise sales this Mother’s Day (30 March).

Strategic and enticing store layout

Strategic store layouts can maximise sales. Place impulse buys like sweet biscuits next to items shoppers commonly purchase for Mother’s Day, such as flowers and wine. There’s a great opportunity to stretch spend during occasions like Mother’s Day and bundling items together - like premium biscuits, cards and flowers – adds further opportunity for impulse purchases.

Matching primary colours with more premium, darker tones makes a display visually appealing - bright pink or yellow tulips placed next to dark coloured biscuit packaging create a standout selection that will drive customers to your shelves. Most people buy more than one product for Mother’s Day - why not make it flowers and biscuits?

Stretch spend with premium portfolios

According to Mintel, 39% of UK consumers now purchase biscuits as gifts, with Mother’s Day being one of those prime occasions. Consumers are looking for premium products with which to treat their loved ones, so it’s important these products are well-stocked around Mother’s Day and on a clean and clear shelf that allows the premium feel to come through.

Premium brands like Thomas Fudge’s Florentines, Fox’s Chocolatey Rounds and Fox’s Cookies sell well around Mother’s Day. Thomas Fudge’s, for an even more premium feel, achieved a 416% increase in sales over Mother’s Day last year. These brands offer premium packaging and flavours associated with gifting and indulgence such as fruit, nuts, salted caramel, milk and dark chocolate. Premium biscuits make a great addition to a basket that includes a card, a bunch of flowers or a bottle.

Preparing to celebrate at home

Convenience stores can be sources of inspiration for those looking to celebrate Mother’s Day at home. Confidence in the economy is still low and we expect most people to prioritise celebrations at home again this year, rather than splashing out on a meal in a restaurant, for example.

Biscuit assortments or shortbread with tea/coffee can elevate a Sunday dinner or afternoon tea at home.

Retail media

During high-traffic events like Mother’s Day, the use of retail media to drive shoppers to a specific shelf or area of the store is a powerful tool to boost sales. Working with your wholesalers and branded suppliers, retail media can boost the shopping experience, increasing the chance of shoppers engaging with your range.

In the absence of any branded retail media, a simple table display or end-of-aisle shelf with an attractive, hand-written sign can help inspire some urgency and let your staff (or children) flex their creativity.

Cater to different demographics

It’s not always at the forefront of our minds, but the age of mums spans from teens into three figures. It’s therefore important to offer a variety of biscuits to cater for all ages, and what better way to do that than through assortments.

Whatever the age group, biscuit assortments provide a perfect treat to say thank you to mum on Mother’s Day, or any other day. There’s nothing quite like going round for a cuppa and spending quality time with the family, and biscuit assortments have something for everybody.

Read our latest guide to getting the most from cakes and biscuits here.