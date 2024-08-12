FBC UK

Fox’s Burton’s Companies UK (FBC UK) bake unique moments of pleasure for every occasion. The merger of Fox’s and Burton’s as FBC UK brings together a team of people who share the same passion for crafting British biscuits with care, quality and innovation. FBC UK is the second largest branded biscuit baker in Britain, we make biscuits in several bakeries across England, Scotland and Wales with a strong heritage in the British biscuit market that goes back to 1853. We produce some of the UK’s most iconic brands, including Maryland Cookies, Fox's Cookies, Fox's Chocolatey Rounds, Jammie Dodgers, Rocky, Wagon Wheels, Fox's Crunch Creams, Fox's Classic Assortments and Paterson's Shortbread.