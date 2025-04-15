Co-op has announced the appointment of Fiona Cameron as general manager of third party logistics contracts, as the retailer looks to enhance the value of its Food Logistics network.

In her new position, Cameron will play a pivotal role to ensure Co-op receives optimal service and support from its 3PL partners, enhancing relationships and maximising efficiency to benefit the wider Co-op Logistics network. Additional focus will be on “spearheading new developments, driving innovation and the implementation of new technologies, whilst managing six of the key logistics contracts for Co-op,” it says.

Cameron joins from Waitrose, where she managed complex operational improvements and strategic initiatives including an entirely new transport management system for the retailer.

The new appointment ”marks a significant step in Co-op Logistics” dedication to maintaining high standards and improving services and efficiencies within logistics. It also underscores the retailer’s commitment to supporting female talent in the logistics industry, encouraging diversity, and fostering an inclusive work environment,” the group says.

Cameron added: “I’m thrilled to join the team and to be working for an iconic high-street retailer that has community at its core. My first job was at a Co-op food store in the Lake District, so it feels like a full circle moment to now be leading Co-op’s 3PL contracts.”