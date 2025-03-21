Welsh retailer Rashid Khalid (left) was visited by the chair of Allwyn, Justin King CBE, to say a big thanks for the work he does for his local community.

His Broadway Post Office is now home to a plaque which celebrates his store’s donations to good causes in the area – a total which is now over £650k.

This funding has helped support people and organisations in his local community, across Wales and right around the UK.

For example, just a 10-minute walk from Broadway Post Office on Adeline Street is Green Squirrel – a National Lottery-funded social enterprise that creates opportunities for greener living. In September 2024, the organisation was awarded £323,0000 in National Lottery funding to deliver its Railway Gardens project which brings the community together to learn about climate and nature.

Speaking after the event, Rashid said: “It’s really nice to be recognised for raising money for National Lottery projects by selling tickets in my shop. National Lottery funding makes a huge difference to local communities like mine.

“I’m personally big on charity. At my shop, we always do as much as we can to help those less fortunate in the area. During Ramadan, happening now, we provide fresh food to some of the local mosques for when they break their fast in the evening.”

Justin King, himself a prominent figure in retail whose career spans 30 years including as former Sainsbury’s CEO, was able to impart some retailing advice to Rashid – who’s been selling The National Lottery for over 24 years – and thank him for his contributions to Good Causes by selling National Lottery tickets.

Kingf commented: “When people think of The National Lottery, the first thing they probably think of is the big winners that it makes. But retailers like Rashid are critical to its success and the billions it raises every year – funding that goes to projects in his local community and right around the UK.”