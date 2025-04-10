Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, has spent the last three days showcasing the new National Lottery in-store experience at the National Convenience Show at the NEC.

Hundreds of retailers visited its stand to try out the range of new state-of-the-art lottery terminals, as well as to check out the new in-store PPOS – including the attention-grabbing illuminated Scratchcard dispenser and sustainable, accessible Playstation.

For retailers who have not yet received their new terminal, they were able to get hands-on with the three new Wave models, and have their questions answered by Allwyn’s Retail team. Retailers also had the opportunity to scratch off squares on a giant Scratchcard for the chance to win prizes.

Alison Acquaye-Acford, Allwyn’s director of commercial partnerships and retail sales, said: “The National Convenience Show provided an amazing opportunity to meet so many retailers, and to give them a chance to have a play with our new state-of-the-art lottery terminals – which are currently rolling out to our existing Compact Lottery Terminal stores.”

Trudy Davies (pictured), who runs the Woosnam & Davies News store in Llanidloes, said: “I’ve had a good look at the new lottery terminals, which I’m very impressed with. And the new Scratchcard dispenser is really striking with its lighting. I absolutely know that it will attract customers, and anything that does that is a great thing.”

The rollout of the new in-store PPOS will continue throughout 2025. The new Wave terminals are currently rolling out to the circa 7,000 Compact Lottery Terminal stores and will be installed in the remainder of the 43,500 retail estate after that. Stores that have not yet received their new PPOS or terminal will have their installation dates and further details shared with them directly in due course.