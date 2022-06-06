Snappy Shopper
The key ingredients for home delivery success
With home delivery services growing in popularity, it’s a natural progression point for convenience stores to expand the reach of their stores. See what four key components provider Snappy Shopper recommends to maximise your home delivery success.
Why convenience stores should invest in a home delivery partner
Today, home delivery is an essential part of the future success of convenience stores, enabling them to widen their community network and future-proof their business against the competition. Snappy Shopper reveals how technology can help.
Win £2500 for your store!
This month, Snappy Shopper are giving one lucky winner £2000 worth of advertising spend! This will be managed at no extra cost by the Snappy marketing team and the £500 setup fee will also be waived.