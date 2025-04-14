Yoplait is extending into the adult yogurt category by launching Skyr Natural, a dessert based on an Icelandic recipe. It is thick and creamy, rich in protein, naturally fat free and rated as ‘best tasting’ when blind tested with consumers in a poll with researcher Nielsen.

Yoplait Skyr is perfect for the breakfast occasion and can be enjoyed on its own or personalised with other ingredients such as honey, nuts and granola. Yoplait Skyr is available in 450g pots with an RRP of £2.25. Yoplait is supporting the launch with a targeted in-store and online campaign.

“In the UK we’re famous for our iconic kids’ yoghurt brands including Petits Filous and Frubes, but globally we have a much wider repertoire,” explains Antoine Hours, general manager at Yoplait UK.

“Our ambition is to bring our wider yogurt expertise and innovation to UK consumers and retailers. Yoplait Skyr is an outstanding success in France and Ireland, and we’re looking to replicate this success in the UK. Our credentials are rooted in great tasting yogurt.”