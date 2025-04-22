Yoplait is to invest over £2 million in a new campaign to support its Petits Filous brand in a bid to “drive maximum engagement and awareness with parents, recruit new shoppers and reinforce the benefits of fortified kids’ yogurts,” it says.

Live from 28 April until November, the new campaign depicts cheeky children who have been caught in the act of mischief. The campaign also dials up the calcium and vitamin D fortification of the Petits Filous recipe which is important for children to develop healthy bones.

“Petits Filous is one of the few brands in kids’ yogurt that continuously invests heavily in marketing and we’re confident our new fun-fuelled campaign will really resonate with parents,” explains Ewa Moxham, head of marketing at Yoplait.

“We believe that mischief needs healthy bones, we’ve been fortifying our recipe for over 15 years, and our latest campaign injects emotion and relatable fun into the brand and the total kids’ yogurt category,” Moxham adds.

The 360° campaign will be activated through VOD, social media, online video, OOH advertising, a consumer PR campaign, influencer activity and shopper media instore. It is estimated that 94% of the target audience will see the campaign 26 times this year. This is the first time the Petits Filous creative campaign has been refreshed since 2022 and the first time the Yoplait master brand is being integrated.