Yoplait is introducing a recyclable PET bottle across its 500g and 825g formats from this month.

Featuring clear PET and including 35% RPET, the bottles have a new mico-perforated sleeve with clear instructions for the consumer to remove before being put into the recycling bin.

Each bottle now also has an attached cap, enabling the PET bottle and cap to be easily sorted and recycled and to help minimise littering.

Antoine Hours, general manager at Yoplait UK, said: “Our ambition is for all of our packaging to be recyclable by the end of 2025, and the move to PET and inclusion of RPET in our Yop bottles this year and the move to PET for our Petits Filous, Wildlife, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol pots last year has seen us take a huge step towards this ambition. We’re confident we can move towards being a more circular brand as technologies and infrastructures become more sophisticated.”

In addition to the new recyclable bottle, Yop will also be sporting the new Yoplait logo and adding more information on the back of pack to educate the consumer on the unique nature of Yop – it offers a delicious flavour and as it is a yoghurt drink rather than just flavoured milk, it keeps consumers fuller for longer.