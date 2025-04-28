After storming the UK snacking market last year and securing exclusive retail listings for two brand new flavours in 2025, award-winning frozen snack brand Trüfrü is celebrating two further distribution wins this month. As well as an Ocado listing from this week London convenience delivery app Zapp, has also gone live with the trio of core flavour favourites.

The range is made using 100% real fruit, picked ripe, before being immersed in two layers of indulgent, silky chocolate then chilled to lock in flavour and nutrition. The range contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives and is gluten free. All flavours come in a new 200g mono-material re-sealable pack. Each pouch contains seven 28g portions.

Carrie Martin, general manager, said: “We’re so pleased to see such strong and continued success for the range. It fulfils a permissible need we know consumers are looking for in the frozen category. In fact, our research shows that it over-indexes on two key areas, with shoppers saying it improves their mood and that it doesn’t make them feel guilty.

“The launch last year surpassed our expectations, and it looks like 2025 is set to be even bigger and better as the ice cream category continues to evolve. It’s truly exciting to have support from these new retail partners to help us expand our distribution and reach new audiences.”