Sweet Freedom, the female-founded/run company known for its healthier syrups, spreads and drinks, has announced it has earned its B Corp certification, scoring an impressive 86.1.

This milestone for the brand reflects its ongoing commitment to ‘balancing great taste with a positive impact on people and the planet,’ it says.

B Corp certification is no small achievement – it’s awarded to businesses that meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

Co-founder Deborah Pyner, who has guided Sweet Freedom from inception, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be B Corp certified! From day one we’ve always believed in doing things the right way, whether it’s creating products that are good for you or making a positive impact on the planet, animals and our communities.

“We’re constantly seeking ways to improve and evolve, and this certification is just another step in our commitment to do better every single day. We’re also proud to join a community of like-minded brands that are all working towards the same goal.”

