A four-strong multi-flavour Flyers pack is to be unveiled this May to increase trial of the pocket-money hero, tapping into meteoric growth which has seen this yesteryear classic brand enjoy unprecedented expansion, it says.

Later this year the Super Sours four-pack is set to include Cherry, Apple and Blue Raspberry flavours. The packs carry an RRP of 79p.

Flyers spokesperson, Andy Valentine, said: “With the rise in quirky flavours there’s never been a better time for liquorice to extend its appeal.

“With a blossoming presence that has spread from old-school sweetshops to supermarkets, forecourts and convenience stores, we’re now intrigued to see if a renaissance that accelerated with the launch of Tangy Cherry 12 months ago can be enhanced with the presence of an everyday affordable impulse pack.”