Lancashire sweet maker Stockley’s has added a duo of on-trend flavours to its range, in the form of Jam Roly Poly & Custard and Choc-Scotch varieties.

April sees the two new flavours added to the supplier’s gifting boxes as well, and the 250g bags carry an RRP of £5.49.

Speaking on the release, head of marketing, Andy Valentine, said: “Having enjoyed enviable growth over the last 12 months, with the arrival of prestige distributors like Cotswold Fayre and Cress, Stockley’s is in no mood to take its foot off the throttle. Jam Roly Poly & Custard is a twist on this tart yet sweet classic whilst Choc-Scotch provides our unique take on a crisp butterscotch shell made with real butter that contrasts intriguingly with its smooth yet indulgent, milk chocolate core.”