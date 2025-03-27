Spar North of England has launched Fyffes’ new ethical trade brand, Trudi’s, in a UK banana exclusive. The large premium bananas are free of plastic packaging and available in a paper banded pack of five or loose, including as part of Spar Meal Deals.

Good Fruit, Doing Good is Trudi’s consumer claim and brand DNA which is giving back directly to communities that grow them, supporting the building of school facilities, empowering women in their careers, and providing nutritious meals to communities where Fyffes own farms and supplier farms are located.

Wilf Whittle, trading controller at James Hall & Co. Ltd (above left), said: “We’ve been working with Fyffes for years and we enjoy an excellent relationship with them. We’re delighted to be making the first move in the UK market with the new Trudi’s brand. The quality of fruit is excellent, and we’re offering an improved sized and specification.

“The purple branding really stands out in store, and it’s triggered a purple patch for our sales of bananas in the large, banded packs of five, and with the loose single fruit. We pride ourselves on availability, and while the market across retail has been short recently following shipping delays, we maintained full availability which is a credit to all involved within this supply chain.”