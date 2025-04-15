Realfoods by Organico has announced a swathe of versatile, best-in-class larder essentials, which will include a six-strong range of high-end beans and pulses.

There’s a strong Mediterranean flavour to the range, which has been meticulously sourced from Italian family farms and is packed with beneficial fibre. Each batch of beans is hand sorted, soaked overnight and pressure cooked before being allowed to bathe in Sicilian sea salt, becoming the latest chapter in Organico Realfood’s unwavering pledge to tap into the simple, unadulterated joy associated with tasty real foods.

The range will consist of Borlotti Beans, Chickpeas, Red Kidney Beans, White Cannellini Beans, Black Turtle Beans and Fine Peas.

Organico founder, Charles Redfern, said: “We’re responding to a growing curiosity for high-end beans and pulses with nutritional upsides. For some food enthusiasts these popular larder essentials provide a deliberate dietary shift towards hearty yet wholesome plant-based food and improved gut health, whilst for others these protein-rich pulses and beans offer a lesson in meat reduction.”