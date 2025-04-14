Airwaves, the brand behind the gum infused with a menthol kick, is this month premiering its new Ride The Airwaves campaign, inspired by real fans’ social comments and celebrating the gum’s ability to deliver a reinvigorating kick at flat moments of the day.

The fully integrated campaign comprises of three films running across TV, online and socials that bring the product experience to life through surreal visual metaphors. In addition, OOH, TikTok content, Snapchat lenses and PR activations continue the experience for consumers, enabling them to see first-hand the reinvigoration they can help get from chewing Airwaves.

At the core of the campaign is the uniquely intense Airwaves product experience. It delivers such a strong menthol kick, that over the years it has inspired countless comments and reviews online e.g. “Chewing Airwaves feels like having supersize lungs”, and “Chewing Airwaves feels like your mouth and nose light up”.

“In today’s fast-paced world, we all experience those inevitable flat moments where we need a lift,” said Ellyse O’Connor, senior brand and content manager (Europe) at Mars Wrigley. “The new campaign captures the experience of chewing Airwaves, drawing inspiration directly from our passionate fans who describe it best.

”We’re excited to remind everyone of the power of chewing Airwaves and its strong menthol kick.”