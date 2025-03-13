Müller Yogurt & Desserts has revealed two new additions to its Bliss range with Whipped Greek Style Strawberries & Cream and Lemon Meringue Pie.

The Style Yogurt Lemon Meringue Pie has a zesty lemon compote underlayer, balanced with sweet white chocolate-coated meringue style pieces and shortcake. The Strawberries & Cream offers blends creamy Greek style yogurt and the consistency of mousse with a fruity strawberry compote underlayer and a side of miniature biscuits.

Marina Lazu, brand manager, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to excite our consumers and we know that they loved our existing Lemon and Strawberry flavours. We wanted to create something even more special. Our new flavours bridge yogurt and dessert for an elevated treat that transforms that evening ‘me-moment’ into one of pure bliss.”

The two new flavours will be available in all outlets from mid June, with an initial run in Tesco. The four-packs carry an RRP of £3.