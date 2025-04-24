Pladis is celebrating 100 years of McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives with one of its biggest multi-million pound campaigns for the brand to date.

The campaign will feature eye-catching wholesale and instore activations, projections on iconic landmarks and the Piccadilly Lights to an immersive experience.

Titled 100 Years of the Nation’s Greatest Invention, it uses the iconic Chocolate Digestive as the creative catalyst for a nationwide biscuit extravaganza. McVitie’s ‘reinvented the wheel’ in 1925 with the creation of the beloved Chocolate Digestive and, a century later, the chocolate classic is still going strong, proving that truly great inventions stand the test of time.

The campaign humorously places McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives alongside the world’s most groundbreaking innovations, such as the wheel, mobile phones and sliced bread. Using humour to juxtapose the grand with the everyday, the approach highlights that McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives might possibly be the nation’s greatest invention.

In addition, an immersive concept store – The McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives Experience – launches alongside the campaign. The pop-up is open for a limited time from 2-5 May, and will give fans the chance to experience the Biscuit Bar, where they can sample an exclusive range of innovative McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives treats.

“Very few things stay loved for a century, but the Chocolate Digestive has stood the test of time,” says Aslı Özen Turhan, chief marketing officer at Pladis UK&I said. “It’s been there for tea breaks, late-night snacks and countless moments in between, always delicious, always dependable. This campaign is a fun, celebratory way to mark 100 years, highlighting what makes McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives so special.”

McVitie’s are also including the nation in the celebrations with an on-pack competition, where £100 is up for grabs every 100 minutes. Shoppers simply purchase a pack and scan the on-pack QR code for the chance to win. The promotion is live until 22 June.

McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives will also be visible in stores right across the UK. Shoppers will be disrupted during their path to purchase by front-of-store displays, sampling trucks, store media, in-aisle and other touchpoint POS.

The activations are live for eight weeks across stores including Tesco, Sainsbury’s Coop and more, from today (24 April) until 7 June, while the centenary is further highlighted in the convenience sector with POS, FSDUs and shelf-wobblers.

Meanwhile, there is B2B activation across pricemarked packs in wholesale, where retailers can also win cash every 100 minutes by texting WIN to 66222. There are also attention-grabbing depot displays and experiential tours planned.

You can read more from us on sweet biscuits here.