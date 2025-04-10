Lucozade has added a new flavour to its Alert can range in collaboration with long term ambassabor and athlete Anthony Joshua.

Mango Peachade Zero Sugar (RRP: £1/250ml, PMP £0.75/250ml) would help drive a “knock-out season” of sales for retailers and keep consumers coming back for more, said owner Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I.

The launch will be supported by marketing, including in-store POS and a social campaign featuring Joshua.

“Partnering with Lucozade on this incredible new drink was a no-brainer for me,” said Joshua.

“Staying sharp and energized is at the heart of everything I do and now with my very own Lucozade Alert flavour hitting the shelves, I get to share that drive with everyone. This isn’t just any drink – it has a fantastic taste, zero sugar and is sure to help give you that boost when you need it most.”