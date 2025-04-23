JTI has announced the winner of its recent Mayfair Gold competition as Imran Ghaffar (above), of Wilsons Supermarket in Kirkcaldy - who has driven away with a brand new Mini Cooper.

Opened in September last year, the competition was run in a bid to support the launch of the Mayfair Gold rolling tobacco and to continue momentum for already successful cigarette equivalent.

Running until the end of February, the competition was open to all retailers who are signed up to the companies JTI360 site. Participants could earn entries by scanning barcodes on the products’ outer packs. Each week, five tickets were drawn, with retailers winning prizes such as gift cards, iPads and headphones.

In the culmination, one overall winner was drawn and in total, the competition gained a whopping 142,000 entries. But it was Imran who emerged as the grand prize winner. Understandably, he was over the moon: “I was delighted to get that call that I’d won. My family and I were very excited. I’m going to give the car to my daughter, so she’s very happy.”

Lisa Anderson, marketing director at JTI UK, added: “The competition was a fantastic opportunity for us to continue supporting hard working retailers across the UK. We recognise the vital role they play in communities up and down the country, and we’re proud to offer initiatives like this that reward their hard work and dedication. We congratulate Imran and hope he enjoys his new car!”

Retailers can visit www.jti360.co.uk for further information.