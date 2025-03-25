Toffifee is on a mission to bring families together with its latest on-pack promotion. From 1 May to 30 June, the brand is giving shoppers a thousand chances every week to download the latest films with a £5.50 voucher on Rakuten.

With at-home socialising still an important part of family life, watching movies at home has become the UK’s #1 popular social activity. Toffifee is hoping to support retailers in growing sales of boxed chocolate, which are the perfect accompaniment to a movie night at home.

Rebecca Robert, marketing director at supplier Storck, said: “Toffifee and movies go hand in hand, as both have the power to bring families together for special shared moments together.

“We know shoppers are being more cautious with their spending, but value-added initiatives like these, that extend beyond price promotions, are key to driving shopper interest. We’re confident that this, paired with POS that we’re providing, will help encourage more footfall to the confectionery aisle and help retailers drive more sales.”

The promotion will be available across grocery, impulse and wholesale channels. To enter, shoppers simply need to purchase a 125g promotional pack and scan the QR code, and enter the unique code found inside. Winners will be chosen through weekly prize draws.