It may seem frightfully early, but wholesaler and importer Empire Bespoke Foods is urging retailers to prepare for a delicious Halloween with its newly-launched and spooky range of hand-crafted gingerbread figures.

The eerie little characters are the ‘perfect treats for anyone planning to get into the spirit of Halloween in just a few months’ time,’ it says. The range features iced skeletons, pumpkins, ghoul and more, in a range of terrifying colours.

Made to a secret recipe by the family-owned German bakery, Pertzborn - which originated in 1894 - and still iced by hand, the soft gingerbreads are guaranteed to add ’a bewitching touch to seasonal displays’.

The sweet treats are available to pre-order from the Empire Bespoke Foods before 30 April to pre-order - before they vanish into the night.