Indian sweet snack brand Haldiram’s has just launched its Khaas Collection, a range of gluten-free sweets originating from the country that combines marzipan and a ‘modern gifting experience,’ it says.

The range has been developed under the expert guidance of Rhea Agarwal, director of business development for the UK and EU at the supplier. Flavours include Choco Dip Caramel, Hazelnut Crunch, Saffron Nut Delight, Pistachio Vanilla, Pistachio Truffle and Blueberry Cheese.

The entire range is gluten-free and customers can create their own custom selections to offer a bespoke gift.

Speaking in February this year, Agarwal said there is an increasing market for treats like these: “Indian cuisine is among the most popular in the UK, with 33% of Brits enjoying Indian takeaways at least once a week. Additionally, with the UK’s gifting market valued at approximately £88 billion in 2024, we aim to capture a significant share by offering unique, high-quality and customisable gift options.”