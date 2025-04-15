UK prepared salad brand Florette is introducing more choice to the category with the launch of two new salad bowls, Florette Spicy Salad and Florette Caesar Salad.

The 200g Spicy Salad includes a selection of crisp mixed leaves, peppers and tomatoes, with a Peri-Peri dressing for a spicy kick and chilli sprinkles for added texture. It will be available from 5 May in Nisa, Booths and more. Meanwhile the 165g Caesar Salad features crisp Romaine lettuce with a tangy Caesar dressing, black pepper croutons and Parmesan shavings, and will roll out from mid-June in Booths, Nisa, Spar, Londis and Budgens. Both salads carry an RRP of £2.50.

“The products are very different, will have major on-shelf presence and we’re confident will broaden the appeal of market-leading Florette,” says commercial and marketing director, Martin Purdy.

Demand for Florette’s range will be boosted by sustained marketing investment throughout 2025, including this year’s high profile sponsorship of the UK’s No.1 dedicated food TV channel, the Food Network, which runs during the key summer period of May to August. The brand will also benefit from a partnership with both Goodfood and Olive magazines to extend brand engagement and reach even further.