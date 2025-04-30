As the Official Tea of the UK’s largest music festival, Clipper has launched a limited-edition exclusive Glastonbury on-pack deal.

Following on from the near-immediate ticket resale sell out, Clipper is giving away 10 pairs of tickets across its Organic and Fairtrade Black Tea and Everyday Fairtrade Tea.

The giveaway is double the brand’s offer from its inaugural partnership last year, and available at more retailers as part of a growing collaboration. The QR code found on limited-edition packs must be scanned and unique code entered online to be in with the chance of winning.

Additionally, 15p from each pack sale will be donated to three local nature conservation charities – The Food Forest Project. Nature Buzz and Shepton Mallet Community Woodland, which is local to the festival itself.

Hannah Southwick, Clipper’s senior brand manager at supplier Ecotone UK, said: “Glastonbury is the pinnacle of impact, a Fairtrade town in its own right, and home to a world-famous festival well known for its environmental and ethical heritage. As Clipper helped write the Fairtrade tea standards 30 years ago and is fiercely committed to organic sourcing, it’s been a natural fit since we first partnered last year.

“It’s a key element of our marketing strategy, which is all about connecting people to nature through their choice of tea. The more people immerse in nature, the more they want to do to protect it. That’s why we’re harnessing the fame of Glastonbury to support and raise awareness for nature conservation charities in the local area.”

Expecting to serve teas to 140,000 visitors across the globe, Clipper’s joyful van will also pitch up at the fest’s Green Futures site, spreading the message about the importance of Fairtrade and protecting biodiversity.

Clipper is also working with the festival’s volunteer providers to offer 150 people a supported volunteer role at the festival. The Volunteer Collective project works with local, national and international charities and organisations and supports people who may experience financial, social or cultural barriers to access the Festival, gain work experience and enjoy all Glastonbury has to offer.