A new £3m advertising campaign to celebrate the start of the Jersey Royal Potato season gets underway this week, featuring the famous landscape and people who have been involved in producing the ‘Champagne of potatoes’ for decades.

This is the first campaign that UK potato producer Albert Bartlett has commissioned to support Jersey Royals since their acquisition of The Jersey Royal Company last year. The company has a long relationship with the Jersey community, having marketed the famous crop for much of their history and having established operations on the island in 2007.

The Roll On Jersey Royal Season campaign showcases the unique setting and traditional process that goes into producing Jersey Royals on the famous steep sloping fields that the early season potatoes are grown on – the côtils of Jersey - and the growers that produce them, set against iconic landmarks.

The film stars numerous Jersey farms before cutting to renowned chef, Michel Roux (left), boiling the potatoes in his kitchen.

John Hicks, brand and marketing director, said: “Creating a true seasonal moment was the key objective behind the campaign, building anticipation amongst consumers and theatre for our retail partners as this unique and delicious seasonal gem hits shelves in volume from the end of April through to July.”

A teaser campaign is currently running across digital, with TV, VOD, digital display, paid social and OOH including across key London Underground stations and media partnerships set to run from the beginning of May. A 60-second TV spot will also air on the Coronation Street ad break on 5 May.