Mike Dorey
Mike Dorey is the owner of Eastcombe Village Stores in Gloucestershire.
- Mikedorey@wrbm.com
- Opinion
Pulling together
Trading at Eastcombe Village Stores in Gloucestershire is like nothing seen before, Mike reports.
- Opinion
Tactical advantage
Mike Dorey’s on a mission to increase recycling rates at Eastcombe Village Stores in Gloucestershire
- Opinion
Wasting money
Retailer Mike Dorey is hoping that removing the customer rubbish bin will reduce waste (and costs).
- Opinion
After the event
Mike, who owns Eastcombe Village Stores in Gloucestershire, discusses how to keep the wind in your sales in the aftermath of bank holidays and events.