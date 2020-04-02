Mike Dorey

Mike Dorey is the owner of Eastcombe Village Stores in Gloucestershire.

Email:
Mikedorey@wrbm.com
  • MIKE DOREY HEADSHOT
    Opinion

    Pulling together

    2020-04-02T11:44:00

    Trading at Eastcombe Village Stores in Gloucestershire is like nothing seen before, Mike reports.

  • MIKE DOREY HEADSHOT
    Opinion

    Tactical advantage

    2019-09-26T13:06:00

    Mike Dorey’s on a mission to increase recycling rates at Eastcombe Village Stores in Gloucestershire

  • MIKE DOREY HEADSHOT
    Opinion

    Wasting money

    2019-07-09T10:08:00

    Retailer Mike Dorey is hoping that removing the customer rubbish bin will reduce waste (and costs).

  • MIKE DOREY HEADSHOT
    Opinion

    After the event

    2019-05-16T10:57:00

    Mike, who owns Eastcombe Village Stores in Gloucestershire, discusses how to keep the wind in your sales in the aftermath of bank holidays and events.