GroceryAid
GroceryAid has been providing emotional, practical and financial support for people working in grocery and convenience since 1857. Any colleague working in the grocery industry can access the emotional and practical support, plus financial advice, from the first day of their employment. After six months of continuous employment, colleagues could be eligible for one of our non-repayable financial grants.
How retailers can access support for workplace incidents
Without the right support, retailers involved in or witnessing incidents in the workplace could experience significant trauma. One retailer explains how he accessed support for himself and his staff following a workplace incident.