Formbar

Formbar Limited has been a trusted supplier of European-manufactured trolleys and baskets to UK retailers for over 20 years. Representing renowned brands such as Spanish manufacturer Creaciones Marsanz S.A. and ITM Polycart, Formbar also distributes products from Shop & Roll and other respected European and UK companies. This diverse product range includes traditional wire and plastic trolleys, hand baskets and bespoke solutions to meet the specific needs of modern retailers.

Formbar serves a broad spectrum of clients, including national retailers, convenience symbol groups, garden centres and independent stores, consistently delivering high-quality, reliable products. With a dedicated team based in a picturesque rural Oxfordshire office and a strategically located warehouse near Bicester, Formbar is well-positioned to efficiently serve customers throughout the UK.

Committed to sustainability, Formbar incorporates recyclable materials and eco-conscious designs into its products, helping businesses reduce their environmental impact. By offering personalised advice and tailored solutions, Formbar ensures that every client receives the best possible shopping solutions for their operations.