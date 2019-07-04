Amstel
For almost 150 years, Amstel® has brewed a high quality bier that has the perfect balance of taste and refreshment. With a unique honey malt aroma, Amstel® delivers a subtle citrus and herbal hop character with a clean bitter finish.
- Promotional Feature
Amstel unites retailer and publican to share their tricks of the trade
Amstel’s new Bridges on Bridges campaign unites the off and on trade to share advice on how to capitalise on summer sales and the best way to attract affluent young shoppers.