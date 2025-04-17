Forecourt multi-site retailer The Brookfield Group is taking on not one but two world-renowned marathons this month to raise vital funds for Get Kids Going! - a charity that empowers disabled children and young adults through sport.

On Easter Monday (21 April) Aziz Patel and Maksud Valli Patel will proudly represent the team at the prestigious Boston Marathon. Hot on their heels, nine runners will hit the streets of London for the iconic London Marathon on 27 April.

The dedicated London team includes Kyle Mirfield, Byron Walters, Mussa Mahomed, Dr. Omar Mulla, Noumaan Abubakar, Ibrahim Patel, Abu Bakr Patel, Muhammed Zakariya Patel, and Ismail Patel.

Get Kids Going! provides specially designed sports wheelchairs and equipment, enabling young people with disabilities to take part in sports such as athletics, rugby, skiing, and tennis. The Brookfield Group is aiming to raise £30,000 to support this life-changing work.

So far, the team has raised almost £5,000 through Just Giving donations and will gain an additional £4,000 through MADL donations raised in-store across six Brookfield Group locations.

Ismail Patel of The Brookfield Group said: “We’re not just running for medals - we’re running to give children a chance to dream, compete, and thrive. Every step we take is for them.”

Kate Carroll, Social Value Lead at Co-op Wholesale, shared her encouragement: “We’re incredibly proud of The Brookfield Group. Their passion, dedication, and drive to make a difference is truly inspiring. Wishing all the runners the very best of luck!”

Support the cause and make a donation here.