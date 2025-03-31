Soft drinks donated by a retailer to a local homeless charity have been stolen.

Trudy Davies of Woosnam & Davies News in Llanidloes donated 150 bottles of Lucozade to Helping Our Homeless Wales (HOHW) charity earlier this month but after the product was dropped off, it was taken from outside the charity’s hub.

The products were donated by Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I as part of its retailer charity initiative that supplies products for store owners to distribute to charities and community groups in their areas.

Trudy has supported HOHW for many years and was shocked by the action.

She said: “I’m so upset, how anyone can think it’s ok to steal from a charity that helps our most vulnerable people in society I cannot get my head round this”

“I dropped them off outside the hub as I was going down to letter pick in Brecon last Friday morning by the time the HOHW went to pick up in the afternoon - they were all stolen. Shame on you whoever you are”

A spokesman’s for HOHW said: “We are absolutely devastated”

In a social media post, HOHW added: “We are deeply saddened and shocked that these items were stolen from outside the hub in Builth Wells on Friday 21st March, before we were able to retrieve them. Trudy and community have been long time standing supporters of our charity. Other items that were donated where still there and we appreciate the thought, time, care and love that went into making them.”