Spar UK is celebrating a major milestone in its ongoing partnership with Marie Curie, having raised an incredible £4 million since 2017.

Marie Curie is the UK’s leading end of life charity, providing expert care and support for people with any terminal illness and their loved ones. Through a combination of national campaigns, regional fundraising, and supplier collaborations, Spar has made a significant impact on the charity’s ability to deliver essential end of life care in communities across the UK.

Ian Taylor, Spar UK retail and brand development director, said: ”We’re incredibly proud of the efforts made by our colleagues, customers and suppliers in supporting Marie Curie. Their dedication has made a tangible difference to the lives of those needing end of life care. Marie Curie nurses carry out vital work every day and night to support people in their homes, providing expert end of life care and vital emotional support. Our ongoing support is a reflection of our commitment to them and the communities we serve.”

Thanks to the generosity of Spar colleagues, customers, and suppliers, £4 million raised could fund 173,000 hours of vital Marie Curie nursing care for those living with a terminal illness, support 102 Marie Curie nursing posts for one year, provide care for 2,400 patients through Marie Curie’s Hospice Care at Home service or keep all Marie Curie Hospices running for nearly two months, delivering medical, emotional and psychological support.

Matthew Reed, Marie Curie chief executive, said: “Thank you so very much to all Spar colleagues, customers, and suppliers for your continued support for Marie Curie’s work. Together, we’re ensuring people at the end of life, and those close to them, receive the care and compassion they need. We are in awe of your passion and commitment.”

Since the partnership began, Spar have organised fundraising efforts in support of Marie Curie, including own label fundraising, limited edition products and fundraising at events.