The collaboraiton with food waste app, Gander, has boosted average basket spends by 14%, Snappy Shopper has just revealed, as well as driving stronger customer enggement.

First launched in 2023, the collaboration enables retailers to offer reduced-to-clear items through the Snappy Shopper app, making in-store discounts accessible online for the first time.

Exceeding early expectations, the partnership has delivered clear results. 13% of all orders at participating stores now include Gander products, and baskets featuring Gander items contain an average of 21 products, compared to 14 in non-Gander orders. This highlights the growing appetite among consumers for discounted grocery items, as well as the operational benefits for stores.

The integration has proven to be a powerful tool for improving retailer performance while supporting sustainability targets. By making reduced-to-clear products visible on the app, Snappy Shopper and Gander are helping stores cut food waste and enabling customers - particularly those on tighter budgets - to access everyday essentials at lower prices.

Mike Callachan, founder and CEO of Snappy Shopper, said: “We’re thrilled to see the remarkable outcomes of this groundbreaking integration between Gander and Snappy Shopper. This collaboration not only enhances the convenience shopping experience but also underscores our dedication to reducing food waste and promoting sustainability.

“By seamlessly integrating Gander’s platform into our app, we empower customers to make more informed choices while supporting our retail partners in their sustainability efforts. We look forward to expanding this initiative across our network, driving positive change, and delivering unparalleled value to both shoppers and stores alike.”