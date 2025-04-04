SimplyFresh has revealed multiple new sites are set to open soon.

Announcing the news on LinkedIn, the symbol wrote it would be “bringing fresh, local and convenience shopping to even more communities”.

Committed to local produce and sustainability, the expansion aims to make “fresh, high quality food accessible” to shoppers, while empowering independent retailers, it wrote.

As of December 2024, the group and its fascia Simply Local operated 97 stores.

Alongside new store openings, the group said in 2025 it would look to scale its Just Walk Out (JWO) stores, strengthen its food-to-go offerings and invest in AI solutions to streamline retailer operations and reduce overheads.

“Our mission is to redefine convenience retail with a focus on fresh, healthy choices. Whether you’re a shopper looking for the best local produce or a retailer interested in joining our growing franchise network, there’s never been a better time to be part of SimplyFresh,” it wrote on LinkedIn.

“Stay tuned for launch dates and locations!”

Last September, the group announced a long-term partnership with Bestway Retail.