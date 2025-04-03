A shop worker was threatened with an imitation gun, meat cleaver and hammer during an armed robbery in West Lothian.

On Monday, around 7pm, three males entered Mid Calder Convenience Store and stole several items before fleeing down a nearby footpath, Scotland Police reported.

There were no injuries and detectives are appealing for information to trace those responsible.

The three males, all described as being in their late teens or early 20s, are described as:

1. White, around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing a blue/black ski mask, camouflage hooded top, black bodywarmer, black joggers, black trainers with a white trim, red gloves with black on the inside and had a black rucksack.

2. White, around 5ft 10in tall and of slim build. He was wearing a black mask and red glasses, grey North Face jacket, black joggers, black trainers and was carrying a red holdall.

3. White, around 5ft 7in tall and of slim build. He was wearing a black jacket, black Nike joggers, black trainers with white trim and had a black Nike bag.

“This was a frightening incident for staff in the shop and it’s vital we trace those responsible, said Detective Constable Lynn Myles.

“I’m appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the three males, or who recognises the description of them, to come forward.

“Anyone with private CCTV, doorbell cameras or dash-cams in and around this area is urged to review the footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3638 of Monday, 31 March 2025. Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.