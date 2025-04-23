“Scotmid produced a solid result for the 52 weeks ended 25 January 2025, despite challenging trading conditions and economic headwinds.”

Turnover for Scotmid Co-operative was up slightly on the previous year (£429.4m compared to £424.9m), with gross profit up by a measure as well (£117.4m compared to £115.3m).

The report acknowledged the impact of higher interest rates, the uncertainty surrounding international affairs and even the change in the UK government on its figures. It also noted it had observed customer store visits declining as a result, in part, of ’lower discretionary spending’.

Staff costs and the increase in National Insurance were also flagged in the report, as well as energy costs, IT expenses and buying levies.

In addition, it cited the lower-than-expected sales stemming from events like the Euros as well as a decidedly non-sunny summer. To counter challenges like this, it said it had been focusing on value and its food to go offer. It added that it had continued to roll out its Scotmid Kitchen food to go offer and bring in new products to “support sales growth” across its 182 food stores.

Also on a positive note, the report drew attention to its Ballantrae store, and how it was recognised as the Small Store Convenience Store of the Year at our Convenience Awards in Manchester last year.

