The Proudfoot Group has completed a major refurbishment of its Newby store in Scarborough, transforming the site into a modern and energy-efficient shopping destination that “champions local suppliers and delivers improved choice and value for customers,” it said.

The full-store refit, which began towards the end of 2024, has just been completed in recent weeks. The transformation includes new flooring and shelving throughout, as well as a significant extension of the fresh and chilled ranges.

Shoppers will also find an improved deli counter and an expanded butchery department, showcasing Proudfoot’s own meats. With the butchery doubled in size, the Newby store now contributes to the work of nine skilled butchers across the group’s two fresh meat locations.

A new chilled section sits alongside a strong presence of Co-op own brand products across all categories, including an extensive Co-op flower display at the entrance and an expanded Co-op bakery range, both proving popular with customers. In addition to food, the store retains its extensive non-food department upstairs, offering everything from paint to garden furniture.

Valerie Aston (pictured), director of Proudfoot Supermarkets, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the work that’s gone into the Newby store. This refit reflects our continued commitment to offering our customers excellent quality, value, and service. With enhanced fresh ranges, energy-efficient fittings, and a renewed focus on food to go, we’re confident the new-look store will serve the local community even better than before.”