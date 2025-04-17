Lancashire-based wholesaler James Hall & Co. Ltd. has expanded its Spar International own label range with 50 new lines to stores across the North of England.

Announced at the Spar Inspire retailer event in North Yorkshire, which was hosted by the wholesaler, the expansion comes as demand for own label products continue to rise, said Michael Fletcher, managing director of Spar UK.

Speaking at the event, Fletcher highlighted the importance of own-brand products and the increasing value they hold for retailers with a strong range.

Figures from IGD, shared on the day, found that 68% of people are now buying more own label products due to the cost of living, while 57% are willing to pay more for quality own-label products in convenience stores.

The new additions “reinforced Spar’s own-brand message,” said Andrew Hall, deputy chairman and joint managing director of James Hall & Co. Ltd.