The rapid rise of vaping that began when disposable vapes first became popular in 2021 appears to have stalled in Great Britain, according to a new study by University College London (UCL) researchers.

The study, published in the journal Addiction and funded by Cancer Research UK, looked at data on vaping habits in England, Wales and Scotland before and after the UK Government announced plans to restrict vaping, including by banning disposable vapes, in January 2024.

The team found the proportion of people vaping increased by nearly a quarter each year from January 2022 to January 2024, but stayed constant between January 2024 and January this year, including for young people.

After January 2024, they also found a substantial decline in the proportion of vapers mainly using disposable vapes. Among 16- to 24-year-olds, the proportion mainly using disposables almost halved, from 63% to 35%. In January 2024, nearly half (43.6%) of all vapers aged 16 and over mainly used disposables. This fell to less than a third (29.4%) a year later. The fall was steeper among 16- to 24-year-olds.

Lead author Dr Sarah Jackson (left) from the UCL’s Institute of Epidemiology & Health Care, said: “Action is likely still required to reduce high vaping rates, but now the situation has stabilised policymakers may be reassured that it would be sensible to avoid stricter policy options currently under review. Some of the options being considered may be more likely to have the unintended consequence of deterring smokers from using vapes to quit smoking.”

The Independent British Vape Trade Association (IBVTA) has issued a response, saying it welcomes the UCL’s news. Chief executive, Gillian Golden (below), said: “We welcome the good news that many vapers are already moving away from disposable, single use devices ahead of the June ban. Most of our members have been encouraging their customers to opt for rechargeable, refillable and/or replaceable pod vapes for some time now. They not only have a lower environmental impact but are also more cost effective.

“We echo calls by the researchers for regulators to think very carefully about applying further restrictions on vaping before current and forthcoming regulations have fully taken effect.”

"We echo calls by the researchers for regulators to think very carefully about applying further restrictions on vaping before current and forthcoming regulations have fully taken effect. Vaping is not recommended for non-smokers, and sales to under 18s have been banned for a decade now.

“However, nearly three million people in Britain have successfully quit smoking using vapes in the last five years, and there still are almost six million adults in the UK - representing nearly 12% of the UK adult population - who could benefit from switching to a proven safer alternative. Vaping must remain attractive to give them that option.”

As a word of caution, Golden concludes that the plan to remove disposable vapes from the marketplace is not a silver bullet solution. “Our results also suggest that the Government’s ban may have limited impact on vaping rates in general, given that vapers are already moving away from disposable vapes. It seems likely that people using these products will move to re-usable versions rather than stop vaping completely.”

