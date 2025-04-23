The Scottish Grocers’ Federation (SGF), in partnership with Retailers Against Crime (RAC), have updated their joint website, which was first created to stamp out retail crime in Scotland but also to offer advice and raise awareness of good practice.

The site now benefits from new posters, messages and support/info for anyone affected by crime in retail. https://dontputupwithit.scot/ offers a selection of documents to convey the collaboration’s Don’t Put Up With It message. as well as highlighting the importance of thanking retailers whenever possible - be it simply after being served or for work they do in communities, for example.

A post on the new site reads ”Our message that retail crime will not go unpunished must be heard loud and clear. Police must know about every incident, from shoplifting - which staff will tell you is a daily occurrence in almost every convenience store in the country – to violence and verbal abuse.”

There are also details of the nationwide pledge which retailers can take, promising to report every crime in the their stores, as well as steps that can be taken to prevent it in the first place. There are also links to places where support and counselling is on offer for anyone working in the retail sector.

