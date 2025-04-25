Established confectionery brands and SKUs topped the best sellers list this Easter, despite the introduction of 86 NPD, data from Talysis has found.

With a seasonal confectionery range of over 300 products, innovation continued to play an important role and contributed to the Easter excitement, said the UK’s specialist convenience insight agency, however.

This year, only one new product - Reeses Big Cup with Easter Sprinkles 73g - made it into the top 30 (at No. 30).

Despite the breadth of range, 75% of all Easter confectionery sales came from the top 20 lines, with 63.5% of sales from the top 10, the data revealed.

Top 10 selling Easter confectionery lines in convenience 2025, Talysis 1. Cadbury Dairy Milk Mini Eggs 77G Bag 2. Cadbury Cream Eggs Single 3. Cadbury Cream Egg Bar 123G 4. Cadbury Cream Eggs 5PK 5. Cadbury White Creme Egg Single 40G 6. Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Mini Eggs 72G 7. Cadbury Caramel Egg 39G 8. Lindt Lindor Mini Egg 28G 9. Cadbury Caramel Egg 5PK 195G 10. Maltesers White Chocolate Mini Bunnies 58G Bag

Significant price inflation was prevalent across the top 10 lines, with average selling prices up between 18.6% and 23.8%, Talysis found.

Convenience retailers see Easter Sales Growth

Easter 2025 delivered a noteworthy increase in value sales for the channel, with confectionery sales rising by 4.2% YoY, despite a 9% decline in unit sales.

“This year, the convenience channel differentiated itself from the supermarkets and discounters. It did not compete on traditional eggs and gifting lines and is now not left with residual stock and clearance issues, which have been seen across the supermarkets this week,” said Ed Roberts, MD of Talysis Ltd.

Missed opportunity on seasonal PMPS?

While 32% of total confectionery sales in the channel come from PMPs, the Easter range presented a different picture, with only 2% of Easter confectionery sales coming from PMP lines, explained Roberts.

“You have to question whether the channel missed a trick to really capitalise on Easter impulse through the lack of seasonal PMP lines and if there is an opportunity for PMPs to play a larger role in the seasonal market.”

The ability to capitalise on PMPs is a “huge opportunity” to consider for next year, he added.

Standout seasonal favourites

Looking at the full selling season, Cadbury Creme Eggs and Mini Eggs emerged as the standout seasonal favourites of 2025, collectively contributing 63% of total Easter confectionery sales in the convenience channel.

Unsurprisingly, their highest sales came last week (w/e 20th April), with 14.4% of all Easter sales taking place in that week.

Both lines also saw strong sales ahead of Easter, with Valentine’s week (w/e 16th February) delivering the biggest value sales for both SKUs outside of Easter.

In fact, 50% of Easter sales happen before the start of March, said Talysis.